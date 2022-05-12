Kyrgyz economy minister holds meetings with finance ministers of Turkey, Hungary

Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met in Marrakech (Morocco) with Minister of Treasury and Finance of Turkey Nureddin Nebati and Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihály Varga, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Economy Ministry reported that the meeting of the ministers was held as part of participation in the 31st Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Marrakech.

During the meeting with Turkey’s Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati it was noted that the Economy and Commerce Minister of Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development and intensification of cooperation with Turkey in areas such as trade, investment, entrepreneurship, etc.

The sides discussed the current status of bilateral cooperation, opportunities for its expansion and intensification, as well as the activities of the intergovernmental commission.

The Kyrgyz, Turkish ministers also considered the establishment of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Development Fund, which will help build confidence between the countries, develop entire sectors of the Kyrgyz economy and create economic instruments to introduce new technologies.

In addition, a meeting was held with head of the Hungarian delegation - Minister of Finance Mihály Varga.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, attaching particular importance to maintaining and deepening trade, economic, social and cultural relations, historically linking Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

Amangeldiev informed about the work done by the Board of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, in particular the completion of the process of harmonization and approval of the basic regulatory internal documents of the Fund, the identification of priority joint projects to date in power plants, leasing, bringing Hungarian technology and expertise in the water supply, aquaculture, livestock.

In turn, the Hungarian minister noted the country’s readiness to develop mutually beneficial cooperation, taking into account their membership in the European Union, which opens up opportunities to deepen the relationship by strengthening business cooperation, cooperation of joint ventures, which will further significantly expand joint export opportunities.

Mihály Varga also stressed the need to increase bilateral cooperation in education and the labor market by increasing quotas for students and migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan.