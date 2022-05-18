Kyrgyzstan to apply UAE’s investment climate improvement strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Kyrgyzstan will enhance measures to improve the country’s investment climate by applying UAE’s strategy, said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Trend reports via press service of the president.

The president of Kyrgyzstan discussed with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Suhail Al Mazroui, the expansion of Kyrgyz-Emirates cooperation in commerce, economy, and investment.

“A special emphasis is placed on revitalizing the working group on the international climate in Kyrgyzstan and applying the experience of the UAE in accordance with the recommendations,” the statement said.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan considers new ideas for attracting tourists from the UAE.