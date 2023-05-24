Int'l companies taking active interest in construction of new railway line in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Foreign companies are taking an active interest in the joint construction of the Balykchy — Kochkor — Kara-Keche railway line, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed the meeting of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev with the representatives of relevant governmental organizations, including the CEO of Kyrgyz Railway national company Azamat Sakiev.

During the meeting, it was noted that Kyrgyz Railway Company plans to complete the construction of 63 km of the railway within the first stage of the project. Last year, 5 km of the railway was constructed, and 15 km is planned for this year.

According to Torobaev, the implementation of this strategic project is one of the country's priorities and is under the special control of the president.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, the Russian Export Center, and RZD International (a company within the Russian Railway) on the joint implementation of the construction of the railway in December 2022.

The construction of the Balykchy - Kochkor - Kara-Keche in Kyrgyzstan will lay the foundation for a new railway junction, and the development of the Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions.

In the future, the line can connect with the planned railway along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan route and will create ample opportunities for the socio-economic development of the entire Central Asian region.