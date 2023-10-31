Kyrgyzstan mulls construction of mining and metallurgical complex with Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. The construction of a mining and metallurgical complex in Kyrgyzstan was discussed with a Russian research institute, Trend reports.

The talks were held between the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, and Victor Semenov, the General Director of the National Scientific Center of the Russian Central Research Institute of Ferrous Metallurgy named after I.P. Bardina.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development strategy for Kyrgyzstan's ferrous metallurgy industry, which included examining tailings facilities for prospective extraction of precious minerals and mitigating any technological hazards.

They also examined the iron ore deposits in Kyrgyzstan, such as Gava, Nadir, Jetym, and Bala-Chychkan, with the aim of determining the most effective way to utilize the ore in the ferrous metallurgy sector.

Additionally, a presentation was made about the country's metallurgy development program.

The National Scientific Center of the Russian Central Research Institute of Ferrous Metallurgy, named after I.P. Bardina, is a renowned research institute in the field of ferrous metallurgy. They have developed 500 steel and alloy grades, 300 precision alloys, and hold ownership of 74 patents for inventions, along with 5500 technical specifications.

