Global Green Growth Institute to open office in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. An office of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) will be opened in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the presidential press service, the President of the country, Sadyr Zhaparov, has signed a law on the "Ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Global Green Growth Institute regarding the legal status, privileges, and immunities of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), signed on April 27, 2023, in the city of Bishkek." The law was passed by the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyzstan's parliament) on January 17.

As per the agreement, the opening of a GGGI local office in Bishkek is envisaged, which will promote cooperation between the parties on the basis of equality and reciprocity and will make a significant contribution to the development of the 'green' economy in Kyrgyzstan.

GGGI's main activities will focus on providing technical assistance and mobilizing financial resources for projects aimed at green economic growth.

Kyrgyzstan acceded to the agreement establishing the Global Green Growth Institute, signed on June 20, 2012, in Rio de Janeiro, in 2019.