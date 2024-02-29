Kyrgyzstan's FM to visit Türkiye

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 29. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubayev, will undertake a working trip to Antalya, Türkiye from March 1 to 3, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kulubayev will participate in the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, themed "Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil". During the forum, he is scheduled to hold meetings with heads of foreign affairs ministries of several countries and participate in a panel session.

The forum will be attended by foreign affairs ministers from over 60 countries and representatives from 80 international and regional organizations. The event will be held under the auspices of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Türkiye, and on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.

The discussions during the forum will cover a wide range of global challenges, including ongoing wars, acts of terrorism, irregular migration, the rise of xenophobia and Islamophobia, unforeseen risks of AI, climate change, natural disasters, pandemics, and widening socioeconomic gaps.

Meanwhile, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is an annual conference on international diplomacy that has been held in Antalya, Türkiye since 2021. During the forum, ideas and views on diplomacy, policy and business are exchanged by policy makers, diplomats and academics.