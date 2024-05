BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. An earthquake of magnitude 3 has occurred in Kyrgyzstan, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the tremors were recorded at 03:29 local time.

The source of the earthquake was located 11 kilometers southeast of the Min-Kush settlement.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.