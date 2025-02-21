Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan give green light to border delimitation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 21. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have signed an agreement on the delimitation of the interstate border, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the heads of the national security committees of the two countries, Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov, in Bishkek.

Tashiev pointed out that further documents have been prepared for signing by the heads of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, including the border agreement, an agreement on water-energy facilities, and an agreement on the use of cross-border areas and the construction of new roads.

The length of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is approximately 980 km. Negotiations on its delimitation (defining the state border with a description of its course and mapping it) have been ongoing since December 2002.

