Tajikistan pulls heavy equipment to the border - State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27
Trend:
The Tajik side is currently moving heavy equipment and personnel to the conflict zone on the border with Kyrgyzstan, said on Thursday the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Major General Ularbek Sharsheev, director of the Border Service, said that it is the Tajik side that does not cease fire, moreover, it continues to pull heavy military equipment and personnel to the border", the report said.
