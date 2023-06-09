Chinese companies to take part in renovation of major aluminum company in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Two Chinese companies (China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and Global Advanced Manufacturing Institute (GAMI)) will take part in the reconstruction and renovation of Talco Tajik Aluminium Company, which runs the largest Tajik aluminum plant, Trend reports.

This announcement was made during Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon's visit to Tursunzoda city, where the company is located.

The Chinese companies plan to take part in utilizing automated process control system technologies.

The modernization of Talco is expected to reduce electricity usage and increase the production of alumina, aluminum fluoride, cryolite, and anode.

The reconstruction and modernization are being carried out in three stages. The first stage of the project is expected to be completed within 14 months, with a production capacity of 80,000 tons of products per year during this phase. The second stage of the project will cover the years from 2025 through 2026. During this period, the remaining part of the sixth line will be updated, and the annual metal production will supposedly reach 70,000 tons.

In the third stage of the project implementation, which will last 14 months, the sixth line of electrolysis production will be completely renovated, and new aluminum production technologies will be installed. According to the forecasts, the production capacity during this stage will be 150,000 tons of products per year.

The outcome of the upgrade and the introduction of the cutting-of-edge technologies is expected to boost production capacity of the company up to 300,000 tons per year.