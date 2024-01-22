President of Tajikistan notes wide-ranging co-op opportunities with Qatari companies

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 22. President of Tajikstan Emomali Rahmon highlighted a broad spectrum of collaboration opportunities between Tajikistan and Qatari companies, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, Rahmon made these remarks during his opening speech at the Tajikistan-Qatar Entrepreneurship Forum, held in Qatar and attended by Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al-Thani.

Rahmon identified potential areas of collaboration, which include agriculture, transportation infrastructure, establishment of logistics centers, civil aviation, and tourism—particularly in mountainous, ecological, and health sectors. He emphasized that the Tajikistan government is ready to carefully explore and support proposals from Qatari investors to foster fruitful cooperation in these priority areas.

During his address, Rahmon noted that the goal of the meeting is to provide a more qualitative presentation of the real possibilities for trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two countries. Attracting investments across various sectors of the economy and promoting entrepreneurial development were identified as key priorities in the economic policy of Tajikistan.

In conclusion, entrepreneurs, investors, and companies from Qatar were invited to visit Tajikistan to gain a closer understanding of collaboration opportunities in various mutually beneficial areas.

Rahmon's state visit to Qatar, where he arrived on January 21, is currently ongoing.