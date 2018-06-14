President: Turkmenistan ready to strengthen friendly ties with US

14 June 2018 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 14

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmenistan is ready to further develop and strengthen friendly relations with the United States, says the message of the President of the country Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed to the President of the United States Donald Trump.

The letter was sent in connection with Trump's birthday.

"Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you good health, well-being to your family, and success in all endeavors and goals aimed at the progress and prosperity of the American people," the message reads.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my assurances of continued readiness for further development and strengthening of friendly relations between our countries and peoples," the leader of Turkmenistan stressed.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 19, 1992.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan interested in business partnership with Turkmenistan
Economy news 11:54
New Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan appointed
Turkmenistan 11:27
Turkmenistan announces tender to prepare feasibility study of pipe plant
Tenders 10:12
White House comments on possible Trump-Putin meeting
US 09:45
Turkmenistan to build ceramic, sanitary tiles plant via tender
Tenders 09:43
Trump to meet with top trade advisers on activation of China tariffs
US 09:39
US wants to denuclearize North Korea before Trump's first term ends: Pompeo
US 06:30
I’d love to get US military out of South Korea: Trump
US 03:19
US Federal Reserve System raised its base rate again
Economy news 13 June 23:32
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 13 June 19:16
Donald Trump congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Eid al-Fitr
Politics 13 June 18:11
Israel's Netanyahu hails Trump's 'historic' summit with North Korea
Israel 13 June 17:15
Trump says no more nuclear threat from North Korea
US 13 June 16:43
How to stop foreign business from fleeing Iran
Commentary 13 June 15:10
U.S. official eyes Israel's Egypt border for Mexico wall ideas
Israel 13 June 12:53
China supports Trump's halting of war games on Korean peninsula
China 13 June 12:24
Turkmenistan holds business talks in Croatia
Turkmenistan 13 June 12:10
Wheat harvesting starts in 2 more Turkmen provinces
Economy news 13 June 11:34