President: Turkmenistan ready to strengthen friendly ties with US

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 14

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmenistan is ready to further develop and strengthen friendly relations with the United States, says the message of the President of the country Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed to the President of the United States Donald Trump.

The letter was sent in connection with Trump's birthday.

"Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you good health, well-being to your family, and success in all endeavors and goals aimed at the progress and prosperity of the American people," the message reads.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my assurances of continued readiness for further development and strengthening of friendly relations between our countries and peoples," the leader of Turkmenistan stressed.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 19, 1992.

