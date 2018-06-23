Ashgabat preparing summit of heads of IFAS states-founders

23 June 2018 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The summit of the heads of the states-founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) is expected to be held in Turkmenistan in 2018, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Berdimuhamedov made the remarks at the International High-level Conference on International Decade for Action ‘Water for Sustainable Development’ in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary (TDH) state news agency reported.

“The concrete decisions vital for the improvement of the IFAS activity are expected to be adopted following the summit,” the president added. “Presently, Turkmenistan chairs IFAS.”

A concept including the adoption of a new program of action to assist the countries of the Aral Sea basin, the implementation of a regional action plan for environmental protection as a unified environmental program of the Central Asian countries was developed.

It is obvious that the preservation of the Aral Sea can not be seen as an internal, regional problem. The world community needs support to successfully solve it today.

The Aral problem affected northern Turkmenistan. Dashoguz region was exposed to the negative impact of an ecological catastrophe. At the end of May 2018, salt storm from the Aral covered Turkmenistan and even reached the capital of the country - Ashgabat.

IFAS, created in the 1990s, is aimed at financing joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Tajikistan, Afghanistan to jointly fight terrorism
Tajikistan 11:04
Gas transportation - key issue for Turkmenistan, UN says
Turkmenistan 22 June 17:00
Levy tax rates on car owners made public in Turkmenistan
Economy news 22 June 16:26
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan doubles
Uzbekistan 22 June 15:57
Turkmen gas concern to buy pipes, metal products via tender
Tenders 22 June 14:46
Turkmenistan, Belgium hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 22 June 13:28
Pipe manufacturing plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 22 June 10:06
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of school in Tajikistan
Tenders 22 June 09:58
Turkmenistan investing in environmental projects
Economy news 21 June 17:03
Ashgabat proposes to establish special UN structure on water issues for Central Asia
Kazakhstan 21 June 16:55
UN, State Bank of Turkmenistan sign memo on SDGs
Economy news 21 June 15:50
Turkmenistan to hold road show on attracting funding for the TAPI project
Oil&Gas 21 June 15:22
Which measures needed to improve Turkmenistan’s gas export strategy?
Oil&Gas 21 June 12:46
UN supports efforts of Turkmenistan to improve state financial system
Turkmenistan 21 June 12:45
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to launch new bus routes
Tourism 21 June 12:21
Turkmenistan eyes to stabilize prices in domestic market
Economy news 21 June 10:01
Wheat harvesting campaign underway in Turkmenistan
Economy news 21 June 09:42
Qatar ready to finance potential projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 21 June 09:30