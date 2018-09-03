World's biggest cargo plane refuels at airport in Turkmen Mary

3 September 2018 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 3

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The An-225 "Mriya” (“Antonov” air transport unit, Ukraine) has refueled at the international airport of Mary (Turkmenistan), the local TV channel “Turkmenistan” reported on Monday.

This airliner is the largest cargo aircraft in the world. It holds a number of world records, including the absolute record in cargo carrying capacity - 253.8 tons.

Today, the transport segment is among the defining directions of sustainable development, directly affecting the stability and balance of world economic relations, it becomes the most important factor in the global geo-economy, designed to give it a new meaning and a powerful creative impetus, the message says.

Turkmenbashi, Mary and Turkmenabat international airports, the air terminal of Dashoguz city are functioning in Turkmenistan, which, along with the international airport of Ashgabat city, have become integral parts of the national transport and logistics system.

From a geographical and economic point of view, Turkmenistan's air terminals have an extremely advantageous location for transit flights, as well as technical landings and appropriate aircraft maintenance, which determines their role as important links in the international system of transport communications connecting countries and continents, the state news agency "Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary" noted in its comments.

