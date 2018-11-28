Turkmenistan aims to further strengthen partnership with EU

28 November 2018 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

During a working government meeting in Ashgabat, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave instructions for further strengthen the fruitful partnership with the EU and the steady practical implementation of the agreements reached, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The Turkmen president stressed that the European direction has always been one of the key vectors of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan. The priority areas of cooperation include the trade and economic sphere, energy, the transport and communications sector, the humanitarian field, including scientific, educational and cultural ties, as well as joining efforts to ensure global peace, security and stability.

Turkmen deputy prime minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov reported on the results of the working visit of the Turkmen delegation to Brussels (Belgium), which took place the other day, to attend the meeting in the EU-Central Asia format.

The EU and Turkmenistan are committed to implementing a project designed to bring Turkmen hydrocarbon energy carriers to European markets. The negotiations have been underway since 2011.

The project of laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to the shores of Azerbaijan is optimal for the delivery of Turkmen gas to the European market. Further, the Turkmen gas can be delivered to Turkey, which borders with European countries.

