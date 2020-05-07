Turkmen president points to socio-economic development of Lebap region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

President of Turkmenistan has reviewed socio-economic situation in the country, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the participation of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the municipal administrations of the regions and capital.

First, the head of the state was informed about the situation in the capital. He stressed that the work carried out in Ashgabat should be aimed at improving the well-being of residents and environment of the capital.

Cotton sowing is being completed in the Akhal region. The head of the regional administration also provided a report on the ongoing seasonal field work in the region and preparations for the summer season.

Then the president was informed about what is happening in the Balkan region. Measures taken to accelerate the pace of construction of squares were also noted. Sugar beet will be sown in the region within the planned time.

The next region under discussion was Dashoguz, where cotton planting has already been completed. The president stressed that the timely implementation of agricultural activities in the fields is the key to future high yields.

The situation in the Lebap region was also reviewed. Cotton planting in this region has been completed. The ongoing work to improve social infrastructure, increase the pace of construction of various facilities, as well as the organization of summer recreation were reported.

According to the president, special attention should be paid to the socio-economic development of this region.

The Mary region has also completed the sowing of cotton. Preparations are underway for the upcoming sowing of sugar beets in this region.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Esenmyrad Orazgeldiyev told the president about the completion of cotton sowing throughout the country. The conduct of field work in the regions of the country was also reported.

