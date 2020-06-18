Turkmenistan to hold Parliament meeting regarding new legislative documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



The tenth session of the sixth convocation of Turkmen Parliament will be held on June 20, 2020, where new legislative documents will be considered, Trend reports with reference to the State news Agency of Turkmenistan "Turkmenistan today".



Human Rights Ombudswoman in Turkmenistan Yazdursun Gurbannazarova will address the representatives of the Parliament at the meeting.



The following draft laws will be submitted for consideration: on crime prevention; on physical culture and sports; on international humanitarian assistance in an emergency.



Amendments and additions to the criminal procedure code, criminal code, administrative code, civil procedure code, air code, tax code, and labor code will be discussed.



Amendments to such laws of Turkmenistan as: on public associations; on the state border; on approval and implementation of the budget code; on insurance; on denationalization and privatization of state property; on state pension insurance; on tourism; on migration; on veterinary affairs; on tourism; on amendments to certain legislative acts will be also considered.



The ratification of certain international instruments will also be discussed.

They include: Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer; Protocol on environmental impact assessment in a transboundary context to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea; the The European Agreement on Main International Traffic Arteries; the European Agreement on Main International Railway Lines (AGC); Agreement; European Agreement on Important International Combined Transport Lines and Related Installations (AGTC); European Agreement, supplementing the Convention on Road Traffic of 1968; European Agreement supplementing the Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals of 1968.



During the session of the Parliament, issues of Turkmenistan's accession to The Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA) ; to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals ; to Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled; to the International Convention for the Protection of Performers, Producers of Phonograms and Broadcasting Organizations.



