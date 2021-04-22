Turkmenistan elected Deputy Chair of UNECE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

Turkmenistan has been elected Deputy Chair of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Trend reports, citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan was elected during the 69th session of the UNECE, held in Geneva in a hybrid format.

In addition to Turkmenistan, Switzerland was also elected as the UNECE Deputy Chair.

Thus, the chairmanship of the UNECE for the next two years (2021-2023) has passed from Belarus to Austria.

The representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the country took part in the session via video link from the Turkmen side.

During the online event organized by the Delegation of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva, within the framework of the 83-rd annual session of the Inland Transport Committee of UNECE, it was noted that Turkmenistan is preparing to hold a ministerial transport conference for landlocked developing countries in 2021.

The issues of combining transport logistics, which can become one of the most important and effective areas of development in 2021 were also discussed.

The importance of continuing and strengthening the policy dialogue to ensure comprehensive interaction between all modes of transport to promote the creation of sustainable multimodal transit corridors during the pandemic was also noted.

