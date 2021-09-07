President of Turkmenistan to pay official visit to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will soon pay an official visit to Uzbekistan, during which a package of cooperation documents will be signed, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

According to the information, Berdimuhamedov instructed Deputy Prime Minister Esenmyrat Orazgeldiev to discuss the agreements that are being prepared for signing with his Uzbek counterpart next week at a meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation.

"The agreements reached during the meetings and negotiations at the highest level and the outlined long-term plans are designed to bring the Turkmen-Uzbek political, trade and cultural ties to a higher level that meets mutual interests," Berdimuhamedov said.

It is noted that the last time the President of Turkmenistan visited Uzbekistan was in November 2019. Also in August of this year, the heads of the two countries met in the Avaza National tourist zone on the Caspian Sea coast on the sidelines of the third consultative meeting of the presidents of the Central Asian countries.

According to the information, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan from January through July 2021 amounted to $351.8 million.

In particular, for seven months of 2021, Uzbek exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $100.9 million. At the same time, Uzbekistan imported products of Turkmen production worth $250.9 million.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva