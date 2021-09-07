President of Turkmenistan to pay official visit to Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan 7 September 2021 10:50 (UTC+04:00)
President of Turkmenistan to pay official visit to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will soon pay an official visit to Uzbekistan, during which a package of cooperation documents will be signed, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

According to the information, Berdimuhamedov instructed Deputy Prime Minister Esenmyrat Orazgeldiev to discuss the agreements that are being prepared for signing with his Uzbek counterpart next week at a meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Uzbek Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation.

"The agreements reached during the meetings and negotiations at the highest level and the outlined long-term plans are designed to bring the Turkmen-Uzbek political, trade and cultural ties to a higher level that meets mutual interests," Berdimuhamedov said.

It is noted that the last time the President of Turkmenistan visited Uzbekistan was in November 2019. Also in August of this year, the heads of the two countries met in the Avaza National tourist zone on the Caspian Sea coast on the sidelines of the third consultative meeting of the presidents of the Central Asian countries.

According to the information, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan from January through July 2021 amounted to $351.8 million.

In particular, for seven months of 2021, Uzbek exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $100.9 million. At the same time, Uzbekistan imported products of Turkmen production worth $250.9 million.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest data on cargo shipment via Turkish ports published
Latest data on cargo shipment via Turkish ports published
Number of vehicles handled by Turkish ports during 8M2021 unveiled
Number of vehicles handled by Turkish ports during 8M2021 unveiled
Turkey reveals total number of ships received by domestic ports in 8M2021
Turkey reveals total number of ships received by domestic ports in 8M2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan increases import of Swiss made goods Business 11:21
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry talks vaccination of adolescents against COVID-19 Society 11:19
Iran boost exports to Lebanon Business 11:18
Kazakhstan records monthly inflation growth in August 2021 Kazakhstan 11:13
Azerbaijan increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 11:08
Uzbekistan plans to triple production of pharmaceuticals Business 10:57
Iran's Ministry of Agriculture Jihad announces new prices for guaranteed purchase of agricultural products Business 10:55
Latest data on cargo shipment via Turkish ports published Turkey 10:53
Executive Power in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul to engage repair services via tender Tenders 10:52
Number of vehicles handled by Turkish ports during 8M2021 unveiled Turkey 10:51
President of Turkmenistan to pay official visit to Uzbekistan Turkmenistan 10:50
Turkey reveals total number of ships received by domestic ports in 8M2021 Turkey 10:40
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:39
Financial Times talks downward trend in global wheat production Business 10:39
EXPRO reveals plans for capex by late 2021 Oil&Gas 10:37
IMF expects annual inflation rise in Azerbaijan Finance 10:35
Uzbekinvest, ICIEC to jointly insure regional investment projects Finance 10:32
EXPRO to spend almost half of research & dev’t spending on carbon reduction Oil&Gas 10:30
EXPRO’s total revenue grows with strong performance in 2 regions Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran’s exports from Mirjaveh border checkpoint up Business 10:17
IMF forecasts economic growth in Azerbaijan Finance 10:17
Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan plans to end 2021 with profit - chairman Finance 10:16
Iranian currency rates for September 7 Finance 10:13
Swiss Stadler company seeking contribution to tram transport dev't in Azerbaijan Transport 10:13
Iran expects Home Appliance Industries to improve Iran 10:12
London takes aim at New York with five-year financial plan Europe 10:00
Peruvian President reports of agreement on domestic production of Sputnik V Russia 09:56
Iran's share of non-oil exports in region declines - Trade Promotion Organization Business 09:55
Iran eyes co-op with Afghanistan in industrial sector Iran 09:50
Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts to purchase IT equipment via tender Tenders 09:45
Swiss Stadler ready to supply additional trains to Azerbaijan Transport 09:45
Association of European Businesses, Uzbek EUROUZ signs Memorandum of Cooperation Business 09:43
Azerbaijan to vaccinate citizens aged 16-18 against COVID-19 - Health Ministry Society 09:35
Turkmen Khazar Consortium to buy vehicle via tender Tenders 09:32
Azerbaijan, Turkey continue "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:31
Oil mixed, fears of slower demand weigh on sentiment Oil&Gas 09:26
Azerbaijani-Arabian joint energy projects to save millions of CBM of natural gas per year Oil&Gas 09:23
Japan PM candidate Kishida calls for $270 bln-plus stimulus package Other News 08:43
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays official visit to Switzerland Kazakhstan 08:26
Azerbaijan, UNIDO working to finalize five-year Cooperation Framework Business 08:00
S.Korea tests first submarine-launched ballistic missile Other News 07:41
Georgia exports record number of goats and sheep Business 07:05
Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks Israel 06:44
Turkey reports 20,033 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:57
Guinea coup leader promises national government as politicians arrested Other News 05:11
Algeria police arrest 27 suspected members of separatist group Arab World 04:06
G20 ministers agree on plan to provide poor countries with COVID-19 vaccines World 03:07
Saudi Arabia announces project to revive historic Jeddah Arab World 02:32
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near Kitimat, Canada Other News 02:02
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signs decree changing social media regulations Other News 01:35
Brazil football legend Pele recovering after tumor operation World 00:57
Hundreds of health centres at risk of closure in Afghanistan - WHO World 00:29
Turkey keen to create technopark in Uzbekistan Turkey 00:00
UK's coronavirus cases top 7 mln Europe 6 September 23:29
Georgia’s number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises down Tourism 6 September 22:54
Austria to give Iran 1mn Covid-19 vaccines Iran 6 September 22:34
Turkey launches COVID-19 test scheme for the unvaccinated Turkey 6 September 22:30
Turkey may consider foreign partnership for gas extraction Oil&Gas 6 September 22:23
Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida US 6 September 21:57
Uzbek bank, ICD sign private sector financing agreement Uzbekistan 6 September 21:26
Azerbaijani gymnast takes part in World Cup in Slovenia (PHOTO) Society 6 September 21:25
Can Southern Gas Corridor supply East Mediterranean gas? Oil&Gas 6 September 21:01
Georgia shows strong commitment to transitioning to clean energy - GGF Oil&Gas 6 September 20:39
Kazakhstan looks to increase exports to Lithuania Business 6 September 19:40
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL boosts petroleum products sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 6 September 18:48
Iran's MCI and domestic companies collaborate to produce antennas Business 6 September 18:47
Geostat unveils TOP-3 countries exporting sugar to Georgia Business 6 September 18:44
Apple exports from Georgia increases Business 6 September 18:44
Georgia reduces milk imports in 7M2021 Business 6 September 18:43
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of logistical center in Sivas (Exclusive) Turkey 6 September 18:38
Turkey's export value of cement increases for 8M2021 Turkey 6 September 18:38
Season of wheat purchasing from farmers in Iran's Fars Province wraps up Business 6 September 18:35
Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to Turkey Transport 6 September 18:32
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 7 Oil&Gas 6 September 18:31
Passenger traffic at Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport in recovers Business 6 September 18:21
Eurostat reveals exports data of Turkmen oil products to EU countries Oil&Gas 6 September 18:15
Revenue from tomato export in Georgia up Business 6 September 18:13
Turkmen vegetable oil production company reveals output since beginning of 2021 Turkmenistan 6 September 18:11
European natural gas prices set to decline in coming months Oil&Gas 6 September 18:10
Uzbekneftegaz successfully prevents environmental pollution Oil&Gas 6 September 18:09
Iran's domestic auto part production increases - IAPMA Transport 6 September 17:55
No rise in oil prices forecast by end-2022: Capital Economics Oil&Gas 6 September 17:50
Irisity buys Israeli video analytics co Agent Vi Israel 6 September 17:49
Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base Arab World 6 September 17:46
Iran to export of aquatic products to neighboring countries by rail Business 6 September 17:45
Kazakhstan-Croatia mutual trade down Finance 6 September 17:45
Kyrgyzstan names new defense minister Kyrgyzstan 6 September 17:43
Azerbaijani president awards cultural worker Farah Aliyeva with Shohrat order Politics 6 September 17:43
Uzbekistan increases import of tea Business 6 September 17:41
Nizami Ganjavi International Center held Young Leaders Forum 2021 (VIDEO) Society 6 September 17:40
Kazakhstan increases imports from Turkmenistan Business 6 September 17:40
Azerbaijani-Turkish military-tactical exercises kick off in liberated Lachin (PHOTO) Politics 6 September 17:39
Iran to assign power plants to various industries Oil&Gas 6 September 17:39
Lending to energy, chemistry, natural resources spheres in Azerbaijan shows annual growth Finance 6 September 17:31
Turkmen brake pads manufacturer eyes exports to Uzbekistan Business 6 September 17:28
Georgia to co-finance marketing campaigns of wine companies Business 6 September 17:27
Uzbekneftegaz installs new gas pipeline in Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 6 September 17:26
European Investment Bank provides credit line to Uzbek businesses Business 6 September 17:23
Azerbaijan's finance minister awarded with Shohrat order Politics 6 September 17:19
Baku to soon host 'Turkic Business Forum' Azerbaijan 6 September 17:19
All news