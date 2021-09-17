President of Turkmenistan arrives in Tajikistan to participate in SCO summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Klavdiya Romakayeva

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

According to the information, Berdimuhamedov will take part in the meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a guest of honor.

Also, within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold bilateral meetings of the President of Turkmenistan with the Heads of foreign states.

Earlier it was reported that the leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Belarus, Iran, China, Mongolia, as well as the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and India, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov and the Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Jumakhon Giyosov will participate in the SCO meeting.

The UN Secretary General and heads of regional organizations - CIS, CSTO, CICA, ECO and EAEU will also take part in the summit.

