Turkmenistan voices proposals to expand partnership within EU-Central Asia format

Turkmenistan made a number of proposals to expand partnership among all participants in the EU-Central Asia format, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The proposals were put forward during the meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asia and the European Union in the "European Union - Central Asia" format, held on November 22 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Khadzhiyev attended the meeting.

Focusing on the priority issues of ensuring peace and security in the region, the head of the Turkmen delegation stressed the expediency of consolidating joint efforts within the European Union's Border Management and Drug Action Programs in Central Asia (BOMCA / CADAP) in close cooperation with the UN and its specialized structures.

Among the priority spheres of interaction were the fight against cybercrime, the measures to strengthen information and biological security.

While speaking about the goals and priorities outlined at the EU-Central Asia Economic Forum held on November 5, 2021 in Bishkek, the head of the Turkmen delegation said that today it is time to outline further steps for their implementation.

In this regard, a proposal was made to develop and agree on a sequence of joint actions in the field of economy.