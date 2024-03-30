Turkmenistan to actively join UN events on sustainable transport and energy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 30. Turkmenistan plans to take an active part in UN events on sustainable transport and energy, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov announced a number of proposals at a government meeting in order to strengthen cooperation with the UN in the field of sustainable development and practical implementation of the country's international initiatives.

"On April 15-19 this year, the UN General Assembly Sustainable Development Week will be held at the UN headquarters in New York for the first time. As you know, our country occupies a leading position in promoting a sustainable transport system in the international arena. A high-level meeting on this topic will be held within the framework of the week, in which it is proposed to send a delegation of Turkmenistan to participate," he said.

He noted that in order to highlight the country's efforts to develop transport links, achievements, and initiatives in this area and at the same time contribute to the preparation of the UN Program for the Decade of Sustainable Transport for 2026-2035, it is proposed to hold a ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport, established on the initiative of Turkmenistan, on April 16 this year at the UN building.

Furthermore, at the meeting, Meredov was invited to send a delegation from Turkmenistan on a working visit to New York in April to participate in the ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development.

"Within its framework, it is proposed to organize a parallel event on April 23, the Ministerial Dialogue on Financing the SDGs on Transport and Energy Connectivity," he added.

At the same time, in May and June of this year, it was proposed to hold an international meeting of experts in the field of sustainable energy at the UN headquarters using video communication.

Meanwhile, earlier, Rashid Meredov made a proposal to create a 'Turkmenistan - UN' Strategic Advisory Council.

He noted that the activities of this council will be focused on solving such tasks as coordinating steps for the preparation, selection, and approval of projects together with specialized UN agencies and developing proposals for the Government of Turkmenistan in this regard.

