Turkmenistan, IOM consider cooperative projects for joint implementation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 3. Turkmenistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) discussed the implementation of joint projects in the near future as part of the discussion of the Action Plan for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed during a meeting between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, and the Sub-Regional Coordinator of the IOM for Central Asia, Zeynal Hajiyev.

During the meeting, the parties noted the positive practice of Turkmenistan's cooperation with the IOM, emphasizing that issues of ensuring the rights of refugees and stateless persons and combating human trafficking are considered by Turkmenistan as priority areas of cooperation with reputable international organizations.

They noted with satisfaction the successful implementation of the 'Plan of projects planned to be implemented by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the Representative Office of the International Organization for Migration in Ashgabat in 2023'.

Furthermore, during the negotiations, it was noted that Turkmenistan is implementing systematic work to eradicate statelessness in accordance with the National Action Plan for 2019–2024.

Noting the importance of the work being carried out in Turkmenistan in the field of reducing and preventing statelessness, it was stated that the country remains loyal to its obligations to resolve issues with refugees, stateless persons, and migrants at the national and international levels.

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is an intergovernmental organization established to promote the safe, orderly, and humane management of migration processes.

IOM works in more than 100 countries, providing assistance to migrants and refugees, improving migration policies and legal frameworks, conducting research and training specialists, and assisting in the return and reintegration of migrants.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel