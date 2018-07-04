Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull border delimitation issues

4 July 2018 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law “On Ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Tajikistan on Certain Sections of the Uzbek-Tajik State Border” on July 3.

The law was passed by the legislative chamber of the parliament of Uzbekistan on May 31 and approved by the Senate on June 28.

The agreement on certain sections of the Uzbek-Tajik state border was signed during the state visit of the Uzbek president to Dushanbe on March 9.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan studying tax amnesty possibility
Economy news 18:16
Uzbekistan to lower import tax on foreign cheese, sausages, ice cream
Economy news 17:18
Uzbek-Russian nuclear plant agreement almost ready
Oil&Gas 15:13
Uzbekistan increases external internet channel bandwidth, more to come
ICT 15:08
Alstom talks Uzbekistan's rolling stock potential, Tashkent city ring (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:16
GM Uzbekistan sales to Tajikistan revealed
Economy news 11:21
Latest
Turkey discloses final results of elections
Turkey 19:18
Majority in Azerbaijan show dignity amid power blackout, attack on head of Ganja executive power
Politics 18:55
Azerbaijani president holds meeting related to situation with energy system (PHOTO)
Politics 18:54
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 4
Business 18:50
Fate of Iran-Italy mineral project hinges on EU’s decision – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Business 18:39
Kazakhstan’s "Astana" financial center to become regional hub of Islamic financing
Economy news 18:36
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Brown Boveri gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 18:35
Growth expected in Iran’s food production this year – official (Exclusive)
Business 18:23
Uzbekistan studying tax amnesty possibility
Economy news 18:16