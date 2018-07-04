Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull border delimitation issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law “On Ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Tajikistan on Certain Sections of the Uzbek-Tajik State Border” on July 3.

The law was passed by the legislative chamber of the parliament of Uzbekistan on May 31 and approved by the Senate on June 28.

The agreement on certain sections of the Uzbek-Tajik state border was signed during the state visit of the Uzbek president to Dushanbe on March 9.

