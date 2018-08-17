Tajik, Uzbek presidents hold talks in narrow format

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

The Uzbek presidential residence in Tashkent city hosted an official welcome ceremony for Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Aug. 17, the Uzbek presidential press service said in a statement.

Then the talks of the two presidents in a narrow format started, according to the statement.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, having greeted Rahmon, noted the increased level of political trust between the two states, thanks to which the issues that remained relevant for many years were resolved in a short time.

“We consider your visit as an important political event in the new history of Uzbek-Tajik relations,” Mirziyoyev said. “This visit demonstrates firm commitment of our countries to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation based on the principles of friendship, good-neighborliness and consideration of each other’s interests. We have great opportunities for the full implementation of trade-economic and transport-communication potential of our countries, intensification of cultural and humanitarian exchange. We want this visit to become a truly historic one, and our agreements to serve our peoples for many years.”

President Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for the invitation and sincere reception, and noted that this meeting is favorable opportunity to discuss the current state and prospects for cooperation.

“I remember with warmth your state visit to Tajikistan in March this year,” said Rahmon. “That visit restored relations between our countries and gave a powerful impetus to the development of cooperation in various spheres. Thanks to your effective foreign policy, Uzbekistan’s authority in the international community is increasingly growing. Great changes are also taking place in your country and in the lives of your people. I think that my state visit is very important for our peoples.”

Thanks to the political will and efforts of the heads of state, the bilateral relations of the two countries have strengthened. Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon met as part of international forums, often made phone calls to each other and consistently develop bilateral ties.

At the talks, the sides discussed issues of expanding cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, energy, agriculture, water, tourism and other spheres.

An agreement was reached on using additional opportunities for this, strengthening the ties between the regions, big companies and entrepreneurs, as well as intensifying cultural and humanitarian exchange.

The two presidents also exchanged views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

