Uzbek president to leave for Kyrgyzstan Sept. 3

1 September 2018 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Kyrgyzstan Sept. 3 at the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Uzbek media reported.

The Uzbek president will participate in the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking Countries in Cholpon-Ata city.

The participation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected at the summit.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will take part as honorary guests.

It is expected that following the summit, its participants will sign a number of joint documents. During the meeting, the chairmanship in the organization will pass from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tajikistan signs number of cooperation agreements with Uzbek travel agencies
Tajikistan 10:26
Uzbekistan extends agreement with Gazprom on Shakhpakhty field
Uzbekistan 31 August 20:50
WB to support development of horticulture in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 31 August 19:37
Kyrgyzstan eyes to increase tax levies
Kyrgyzstan 31 August 17:59
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to implement major joint projects
Kazakhstan 31 August 14:53
Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan 31 August 12:39
Latest
Trump: 'No necessity to keep Canada in new NAFTA deal'
US 19:22
Iran's 1st Intl. Gas Show kicks off in Tehran
Business 18:29
Latest on performance of Iran’s Astara customs checkpoint with Azerbaijan
Business 18:28
Loading/unloading of staple foods at Iranian ports falls
Business 18:13
Minerals, construction materials rank 2nd in goods loaded/unloaded via Iran's ports
Business 18:08
Azerbaijani defense minister meets Turkish military attache
Politics 17:58
Iran’s NISOC to buy ‎“Ruston“ gas turbine‎ via int’l tender
Tenders 17:51
Turkmenistan preparing for cotton harvest
Turkmenistan 17:30
South Pars Phase 14 offshore platform coming on stream
Business 17:28