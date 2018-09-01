Uzbek president to leave for Kyrgyzstan Sept. 3

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Kyrgyzstan Sept. 3 at the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Uzbek media reported.

The Uzbek president will participate in the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking Countries in Cholpon-Ata city.

The participation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected at the summit.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will take part as honorary guests.

It is expected that following the summit, its participants will sign a number of joint documents. During the meeting, the chairmanship in the organization will pass from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

