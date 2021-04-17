Uzbekistan to open an embassy in Sweden

The President of Uzbekistan has signed a decree on the establishment of the country’s diplomatic mission in Sweden, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The embassy’s activities will be aimed at developing bilateral relations and practical interaction both with Sweden and the rest of the Scandinavian states.

The priority tasks have already been identified – strengthening partnerships and building up trade-economic cooperation, attracting innovations, investments and technologies from leading European companies, as well as in-depth study and development of recommendations for the implementation of advanced Scandinavian experience in education.

The topic of opening an embassy in Sweden was also discussed at the meeting of the President with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde.

Confidence was expressed that the establishment of a diplomatic mission of the republic in Sweden will allow realizing the existing potential and broad opportunities for interaction both between our countries and with the Scandinavian states in general.