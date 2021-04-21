Uzbekistan Airways plans to discontinue flights to nine countries

Starting May this year, Uzbekistan Airways will stop unprofitable flights to Paris, Rome, Milan, Amritsar, Mumbai, Bangkok, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

Due to the cancellation of these flights, the company will save $12.3 million annually. The project will be implemented in cooperation with World Bank experts.

On April 19, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation on the measures to transform the joint-stock companies Uzbekistan Airways and Uzbekistan Airports.

In the transformation of the domestic airline, the main emphasis will be put on increasing efficiency. In particular, Uzbekistan Airways is expected to reduce costs by $46.5 million. To achieve this, it is planned to optimize the staff of the company and its structural organizations, decommissioning 12 unused aircraft, reducing the commission fee of foreign air ticket agents.

In addition, Uzbekistan plans to launch low-budget flights.