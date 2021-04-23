Uzbekistan, US talk strategic partnership prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

Uzbekistan and the US discussed the state and prospects of further deepening the multifaceted Uzbek-US strategic partnership, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during phone talks.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the US side highly appreciated the democratic reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan. In particular, the results achieved in the field of combating human trafficking and ensuring freedom of religion were noted.

Also, the parties stressed the importance of continuing active interaction within the framework of the C5+1 format.

It is reported that the Uzbek Foreign Minister invited the US Secretary of State to the International High-Level Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities”, which will be held in July this year in Tashkent.

