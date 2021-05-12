Airbus to supply Uzbekistan with four H125 and H130 helicopters

Uzbekistan Helicopters, a subsidiary of the national carrier Uzbekistan Airways, has placed an order for the purchase of four single-engine Airbus helicopters: two H125 and two H130, the Airbus press service said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The start of deliveries is scheduled for the next month.

“Currently, the pilots, together with the engineers and technicians of Uzbekistan Helicopters, are gaining experience in operating these models. It is expected that Airbus H125 and H130 will increase the mobility of the population due to the availability and quality of flight services,” said Aziz Safiullin, head of Uzbekistan Helicopters.

“This is a new milestone in Airbus’s partnership with the Uzbek authorities,” said Romain Lana, Sales Director of Airbus Helicopters in Uzbekistan. “Multifunctional and reliable helicopters of the Ecureuil family ideally meet the climatic conditions of the country.”