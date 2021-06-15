The first flight of Uzbekistan Airways welcomed in Domodedovo

First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airways Umid Khusanov and Director of Moscow Domodedovo Airport Andrey Pavlov took part in the opening ceremony, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

In honor of the significant event, a rich festive program was prepared for passengers and guests of the terminal: national dances from the "Bakhor" collective and Uzbek songs performed by the "Uch-Kuduk" ensemble. The passengers were given sweet surprises.

In the near future, Uzbekistan Airways plans to expand commercial agreements with airlines based at Domodedov Airport to expand the geography of flights and increase the tourist flow between the countries.