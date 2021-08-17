Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to discuss demarcation works on state border line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

A regular meeting of the working groups of the government delegations of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take place in Dushanbe on August 24-29 within the framework of the joint Tajik-Uzbek demarcation commission, Trend reports with reference to Tajik media.

According to the information, the parties will discuss demarcation work on the state border line of the two states, exchange views on the project demarcation line and the establishment of border marks on the border line.

It is reported that Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) instructed the relevant working groups, which included surveyors, cartographers, representatives of the Foreign Ministry, border services, to finally approve the procedure for establishing border posts on the borders of the two states by the end of 2021.

It was noted that the complete delimitation of the state border between the two states was completed in 2019.

The parties even then agreed in writing on the line of the border, now, as a result of the demarcation of the state border, the exact line of the border of the two states will be indicated on the maps.

The agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on certain sections of the Tajik-Uzbek state border was signed on March 9-10, 2018 as part of the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Dushanbe. The Tajik parliament ratified this treaty on April 19, 2018.

According to the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of Tajikistan, the length of the Tajik-Uzbek border amounts to 1,332 kilometers.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva