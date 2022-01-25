Uzbekistan accredits Russia's Gazprombank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Uzbekistan has accredited a representative office of Russian Gazprombank, Trend reports via the Uzbek Central Bank.

The representative office was established to promote the development of the bank's international business in Uzbekistan, as well as to support initiatives and projects implemented by the bank in Uzbekistan.

According to the Uzbek Central Bank, the representative office of Gazprombank was accredited in order to establish, maintain and develop relations with state bodies, financial and credit organizations, educational and business entities of Uzbekistan.

Gazprombank is a private-owned Russian bank, the third-largest bank in the country by assets. The bank’s principal business areas are corporate banking, retail banking, investment banking, and depository services. Its banking activities also include securities trading, foreign exchange operations, precious metals operations, clearing operations, and settlement services.

