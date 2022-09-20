...
Uzbekneftegaz reveals value of exports for 8M2022

Uzbekistan Materials 20 September 2022 09:34 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekneftegaz reveals value of exports for 8M2022

Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Enterprises of Uzbekneftegaz exported products and services worth $474.7 million from January through August, 2022, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

The company plans to export products and services for another $111.4 million by the end of this year and increase the amount of export figures to $586.1 million.

To date, exports of products to 45 countries have been established as a result of expanding the geography of cooperation. Last year, the number of exported countries was 27.

