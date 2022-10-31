Uzbekistan Airways launches first flight from Fergana to Dubai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Uzbekistan Airways launched the first flight on the Fergana-Dubai-Fergana route on October 30,2022,Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the company, this flight was carried out on an Airbus 320 aircraft.

The opening of this flight was the third stage in the development of the Eastern hub. As demand for flights from the Fergana Valley grows, Uzbekistan Airways began developing the Eastern hub in January 2022.The main goal of this hub is to create comfortable and favorable conditions for those departing from Namangan and Fergana.

The increase in flights from Uzbekistan to the UAE will serve to strengthen interstate relations in the fields of economy, cultural and humanitarian relations, transport and logistics, and to exchange experience in the field of tourism, and attracting tourists to the Fergana Valley will provide an opportunity to improve infrastructure and tourism in this region.