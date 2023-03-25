FAO implementing new project in Uzbekistan regarding land degradation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. A meeting of the coordinating committee of the new project of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) – a program to assess the impact on food systems, land use and restoration in Uzbekistan was held, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

During the meeting, the goals and objectives of the project were discussed, the work plan and budget for this year were reviewed and approved, as well as the strategy and further steps for the implementation of the project were presented.

Moreover, during the meeting it became known that as a result of implementation of the project in Uzbekistan, it is planned to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million tons, introduce improved land management methods on 300,000 hectares of wheat-dominated project areas, ecologically restore 50,000 hectares of land and contribute to the conservation of biodiversity by another 50,000 hectares.

The project will be implemented with the support of the Global Environment Facility and is aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural production to preserve ecosystems and combat land degradation.

The aim of the project is to stimulate large-scale introduction of highly efficient land-use technologies and environmental approaches, as well as to encourage the production of environmentally friendly value chains for the transition from ecosystem degradation to sustainable management with multiple benefits.

As a result of the project, it is expected that by 2026 the biological diversity of Uzbekistan will be enriched in all sectors and landscapes, food systems, land use and restoration will be improved, and their management will be more efficient.