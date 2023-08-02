Uzbekistan demonstrates stable decrease in inflation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 2. Inflation in Uzbekistan continues to slow down and from January through June this year shows the lowest rates in the last 5 years, Trend reports.

According to the Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR), during this period, prices in the country increased by 3.5 percent, while for the same period in 2022 – by 6.5 percent.

In general, in annual terms, inflation in Uzbekistan slowed down to 9 percent (in June 2022 – 12.2 percent).

Furthermore, food inflation in the country slowed from 8.9 percent from January through June 2022 to 4.1 percent over the same period this year, and a similar increase in prices for non–food products slowed from 5.8 percent to 3.1 percent, for paid services - from 3.3 percent to 2.9 percent.

The slowdown in inflation in Uzbekistan is the result of the consistent work of the government and the adoption of targeted measures, and strengthening the economy and ensuring sustainable growth have turned out to be priorities for the country.