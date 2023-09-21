Russia’s Avtovaz determined to establish Lada Vesta assembly in Uzbeklstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 21. Russia will explore the possibility of producing Lada Vesta cars of Russian AvtoVAZ manufacturing company in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia will study the possibilities of localizing the car assembly, taking into account the demand for these cars in the domestic market, as well as the possibilities for spare parts production.

In September 2021, Avtovaz started the mass assembly of Lada cars together with the Uzbek company Rondell at the ADM Jissakh plant located, while later, production was suspended.

Data provided by Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that more than 328,000 passenger cars were produced in Uzbekistan in 2022. The volume of production of the automotive industry of Uzbekistan amounted to 32.7 trillion soums ($2.6 billion) by the end of 2021, with a significant growth in the production of buses (159 percent), trucks (107 percent) and passenger cars (87 percent).

As per data by Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors car manufacturing company, its enterprises produced 235,750 cars last year.