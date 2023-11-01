Uzbekistan introduces ban on wearing face-hiding clothing in public places

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Uzbekistan amends legislation providing for the introduction of administrative responsibility for wearing clothes that hide the face and prevent the recognition of identity in public places starting on November 1, Trend reports.

The relevant legislation was signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to information provided by the Uzbek Ministry of Justice, wearing clothing that covers the face in public places that does not allow to identify the person is punishable by a fine of 15 to 30 basic calculation values (from $405 to $810).

The ministry emphasized that the exception can be clothing that conceals the face due to a medical diagnosis or prescription, as well as related to labor and service activities.

Earlier, the legislative chamber noted that the amendment aims to improve security measures and maintain public order in Uzbekistan and that the proposed amendment is based on similar experiences in several European countries, including Kazakhstan, Morocco, India, and Indonesia.

