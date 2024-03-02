USAID to activate Uzbekistan's first green hydrogen center

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 2. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is working with the Uzbek Ministry of Energy and other partners to establish a Green Hydrogen Hub in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the US Embassy, the new initiative (part of USAID's Central Asia Regional Energy Project) was presented in Tashkent on February 29.

Uzbek Deputy Energy Minister Umid Mamadaminov and USAID Acting Mission Director Edward Michalski participated in the event, where they discussed the initial stage of implementation of the Green Hydrogen Center concept, including priorities and further actions.

The center will function as a hub and will help increase the knowledge of energy sector professionals in new clean energy technologies to shape the future energy landscape of the region and contribute to Uzbekistan's Renewable and Hydrogen Energy Strategy.

As part of the strategy, the Uzbek authorities have set a target of 25 percent renewable energy production (solar, wind and hydro) by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Meanwhile, USAID handed over modern equipment and software for energy sector management worth $1.4 million to the Energy Coordination and Dispatch Center (CDC) in Tashkent.