Uzbekistan's Air Samarkand to start regular flights to Istanbul

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 18. Uzbekistan's Air Samarkand will start operating regular flights on the Samarkand - Istanbul - Samarkand route on March 21, Trend reports.

The airline states that flights to Istanbul's main airport (IST) will be conducted twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, during the initial phase.

The flights will be conducted with Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Air Samarkand airline was established in April 2023. The company announced plans to establish flights to 14 cities in Russia and Asian countries on medium-haul Airbus A320 full economy configuration aircraft.

The first Airbus A330, leased from China's Minsheng Financial Leasing, arrived in Uzbekistan on November 2, 2023.

The carrier also received several A320 and A321 aircraft.

In the near future, Air Samarkand plans to launch regular and charter flights from Samarkand to Southeast Asia, Türkiye, China, and the Middle East.