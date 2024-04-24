Russia’s Gazprom likely to open representative office in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. Russia’s Gazprom may open a representative office in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the company’s statement on holding a meeting of the issuer’s board of directors and its agenda.

The meeting of the issuer's board of directors will be held in the form of absentee voting on May 6.

Meanwhile, Uzbek Uztransgaz JSC wants to invest $470 million in 2024–2030 to increase imports of Russian natural gas.

According to the investment program approved by the Uzbek government, the project will be financed by attracting funds from foreign banks.

According to the head of the Russian Gazprom company, Alexei Miller, the company is discussing cooperation with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan for a long-term period of 15 years, including opportunities for gas transit to third countries.