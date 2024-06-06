Turkish Ostim plans to create industrial zones in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 6. The Turkish Ostim company plans to create new industrial zones in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and Chairman of the Board of Ostim Company Orhan Aydin within the framework of the Uzbek-Turkish Business Forum.

At the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities for broad cooperation in various sectors, including energy, railway systems, medicine, communications, and rubber technologies.

The creation of industrial zones with Ostim’s support will increase Uzbekistan's industrial potential and contribute to economic growth in various sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Türkiye amounted to $920.2 million from January through April 2024. This figure is 7.9 percent lower compared to the same period last year ($1 billion in January–April 2023).

Türkiye ranked fourth among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 4.4 percent.

The volume of exports to Türkiye from Uzbekistan amounted to $378 million during this period, while Uzbekistan’s imports from Türkiye reached $542.3 million.