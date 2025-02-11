Uzbekistan's small business sector sees steady growth over past five years

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. As of January 1, 2025, the number of registered small businesses in Uzbekistan reached 651,807 units.

According to the data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Committee, this marks a significant increase from previous years, with 2024 seeing 614,897 small businesses.

In 2023, this volume hit the ground running at 555,971, while in 2022, it was a modest 488,936. Back in 2021, the figure stood at a whopping 436,981.

The consistent increase in small business establishments underscores the evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Uzbekistan, with the sector witnessing a continual upward trajectory in recent years.