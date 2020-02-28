Iran to assign funds to prevent coronavirus in schools

TEHRAN,Iran,Feb.28

Trend:

Iran's Planning and Budget Organization has approved $23 million worth funds for preventing coronavirus spread in schools.

The funds will be used for providing sanitary equipment for schools to confront the disease, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Previously, Iran's deputy education minister Mehrzad Hamidi pointed to the importance of safe nutrition in schools to prevent the virus.

"The Education Ministry is drafting nutrition regulations for schools all over the country," said Hamidi.

The committee to prevent coronavirus has prepared educational packages to prevent the virus. Part of the assigned budget will be allocated for nutrition plans.

Iran has officially recorded 26 cases of death and 245 infections from coronavirus.

Iran has issued permit to import medical masks due to coronavirus outbreak.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said “some 20,000 coronavirus test kits and some other material” would be delivered to the country from China by Iran’s Mahan Air flight on Friday.