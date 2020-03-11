Iran's government has its hands full battling coronavirus spread

TEHRAN, Iran, March.11

Trend:

Iranian government is fully involved in fighting the spread of coronavirus and trying to stop the spread of the virus to the country's provinces, said Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The virus has affected the economy, lifestyle and many jobs, therefore it should be taken seriously," said Rouhani

"The first action is to cut the cycle of this contagious disease, the disinfection process and sanitation is very important," he said.

The official has advised people to avoid traveling from Tehran to other cities.

"Transportation and traveling is harmful and would spread the disease so we recommend people to reduce any movement to minimum in the city or between cities," he said.

"During the new Iranian year (starts March 21,2020) holiday people should follow all the health precautions to prevent the virus spread," he added.

Rouhani pointed out that the government and the National Headquarters for Fighting coronavirus are trying to help people carry on with their lives, including provision of water, gasoline, basic goods and so on.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 8,000 people have been infected, 291 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.