Iranian FM Zarif due in Iraq on Sunday
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif heading high-profile delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Iraqi officials on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Zarif’s trip is aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations, Iran's embassy in Baghdad announced.
During the visit, both sides are to discuss common challenges and taking advantage of opportunities in line with the joint interests.
Zarif will hold meetings with the Iraqi president, prime minister, his counterpart, and speaker.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is also scheduled to visit Riyadh and Tehran on Monday and Tuesday.
He is also slated to travel Washington to attend the second round of strategic talks with the US.
Latest
Nizami Ganjavi International Center: We strongly condemn targeting of Azerbaijani civilians along border with Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: So far, all our actions have been successful – on battlefield, in political plane, in connection with domestic situation, in economic and other spheres
President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to our activity, many learned that Armenia committed this dirty provocation
President Ilham Aliyev: As long as there is no progress in negotiations, there can be no talk of any cooperation with Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: We will not take a step back in connection with Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces deliberately hide their firing points near civilian objects
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leadership needs some kind of crisis to divert thoughts from fundamental issues, and it deliberately resorted to this provocation
President Ilham Aliyev: Clashes in recent days once again demonstrated power of Azerbaijani state, its army
President Ilham Aliyev: This operation, military confrontation of recent days, is yet another glorious victory for us
President Ilham Aliyev: Strategic heights taken by Azerbaijani army allow us to control several settlements in Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev: After Armenia’s dirty deed, second phase of retaliation operation began on my instruction
President Ilham Aliyev: We are proud that Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijani land have raised such sons
President Ilham Aliyev: As a result of operational measures taken, Armenian army received fitting rebuff
Swiss political circles, media outlets informed about Armenia’s latest military provocations (PHOTO)