Iran, Belarus vow to deepen economic, political ties
The Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus pledged to bolster mutual cooperation in economic and political areas, Trend reports citing IRNA.
During a meeting in Minsk while receiving a copy of credentials of Iran's Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko termed Iran as a significant partner in the fields of politics and economy in the Middle East.
Both sides examined the ways to enhance the bilateral relations during the meeting.
