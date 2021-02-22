China gives 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that china has donated 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Monday, noting that China has donated 250,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to the Islamic Republic, adding that the cargo will be transferred to Iran as soon as flight arrangements are made.