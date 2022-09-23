Iran top negotiator meets with EU, Dutch envoys

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has held talks with representatives of the European Union and the Netherlands as part of his diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Bagheri Kani emphasized on the sidelines of the 77 UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday that the Islamic Republic is determined to pursue reaching sustainable obligations and abiding by commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranian nuclear negotiator also held meetings with officials from Qatar and Switzerland, underlining that Iran urges the Western parties signatories to the deal to comply with their commitments.

He also met with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in New York, where they discussed lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

The Iranian diplomatic delegation emphasizes that the prerequisite to any agreement in the Vienna talks is that the West should abide by their commitments when it comes to removing anti-Iran sanctions and the sanction policy should not be used as a leverage to put pressure on Tehran in the future.

Iran and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) have held several meetings in Vienna in order to revive the JCPOA and lift anti-Iran sanctions, which needs the United States' political decision to bear fruit.